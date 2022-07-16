New Delhi: Kerala on Thursday (July 14) confirmed the first-ever monkeypox virus case of India. The first Monkeypox case was reported after the sample of the person was tested positive at National Institute of Virology, Pune. Earlier in the day, Kerala Health Minister had said that the person showed symptoms of the virus and was in close contact with a monkeypox patient abroad.

Post the first confirmed case in the country, five districts in Kerala were put on high alert as many of the infected person's co-passengers were from these areas. Kerala health minister informed that none of the people who travelled with him have developed symptoms yet.

What are the symptoms of Monkeypox?

One may experience flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes at the beginning. This can progress into a rash, like blisters or pimples, on the face and body.

Monkeypox in India: Health Ministry issues new guidelines

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday released new guidelines for the management of the Monkeypox disease. The ministry listed out points for the general masses to avoid the contradiction of the disease which included avoiding contact with sick people and avoiding contact with dead or wild animals(rodents, monkeys). The general public has also been advised to visit the nearest health facility if one comes in close contact with a monkeypox-affected person or an area with the affected persons or animals. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Friday informed about 15 Virus Research & Diagnostic Laboratories across the country on a micro-blogging website.

