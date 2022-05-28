New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) official on Friday (May 27, 2022) said that India is prepared in view of increasing infections in the non-endemic countries. The ICMR official also added that no cases have been reported in the country so far. Dr Aparna Mukherjee, Scientist C, ICMR in an interview with news agency ANI said, "India is prepared for the infections as it is rapidly spreading in non-endemic countries like Europe, USA and others. However, no cases have been reported in India so far."

On the other hand, the World Health Organisation yesterday inforemed that more than 200 confirmed or suspected cases of Monkeypox have been reported from 20 countries. A senior official from the global health body feared there will be a community spread of Monkeypox, Reuters reported.

Keep close watch on unusual symptoms

Dr Aparna Mukherjee also emphasised keeping a close watch on unusual symptoms, especially those who have a travel history from the monkeypox-infected countries. "We should observe the unusual symptoms like high fever, a lot of lymphadenopathies, large lymph nodes, body ache, rashes, etc, especially those who have travel history from infected countries," Dr Mukherjee said.

"People who witness the symptoms can get tested, either from the fluid that comes out of those lesions or the respiratory samples and like National Institute of virology has the setting for testing these viruses," she added.

Do not panic

The health expert further said that people should not get panic and avoid close contact who test positive for monkeypox. "People should not get panic about this disease, its symptoms as it usually spreads by very close contact. There are set guidelines for it which have already been published from ICMR- NIV," the ICMR official stated.

ALSO READ | Monkeypox contracted by only gay, bisexual men? 5 myths about virus busted!

Children more at risk

The health expert said, "Kids are more susceptible to the infection. The elderly people would be vaccinated with the smallpox vaccine. After the 1980s, people who did not get the smallpox vaccine that gives cross-immunity to fight against the infection, so the younger people will be more susceptible. The treatment is the same for both children and adults."

Indian firm develops RT-PCR based kit to detect virus

A medical devices company on Friday announced to have developed a real-time RT-PCR-based kit for the detection of Monkeypox (Orthopoxvirus) virus. "The Research and Development team of Trivitron Healthcare has developed an RT-PCR based kit for the detection of Monkeypox virus. Trivitron`s Monkeypox Real-Time PCR Kit is four colour fluorescence based kit, which can differentiate between Smallpox and Monkeypox in a one-tube single reaction format, with a total turnaround time of 1 hour," said a statement by the company.

No vaccination available

As per the WHO officials, there is no need for mass vaccination against the Monkeypox virus at present, but targeted vaccination is available for those who have had close contact with infected people.

Health Ministry to issue guidelines on monkeypox soon

Meanwhile, sources said that the Union Health Ministry will soon be releasing guidelines on monkeypox. The guidelines will include principles of management like isolation, contact tracing, contact monitoring, preventive measures, and risk assessment.

"The guidelines will include the advisory for international travellers. They should avoid close contact with sick people, contact with dead or live, wild animals such as mammals including rodents and non-human primates (monkeys, apes), and contact with contaminated materials used by sick people should also be avoided. Consult the nearest health facility if you develop symptoms suggestive of monkeypox like fever with rash or in case you were in an area where Monkeypox has been reported or in case you came in contact with a person who has symptoms of Monkeypox," added sources.

(With agency inputs)