New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Saturday (June 11) predicted partly skies with possibility of light thunderstorms during the day in the national capital that is reeling under heatwave conditions. With the minimum temperature settling at 29.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, Delhi's maximum temperature is expected to settle at 43 degrees Celsius, as per IMD's predictions. Isolated pockets of Delhi, Haryana, northwest Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh may experience heatwave conditions, a Skymet Weather report said, reported, PTI. According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India will come down by a few notches over the weekend but no major relief is likely till June 15.

Heatwave conditions in Delhi

"Parts of northwest India, including the Delhi-NCR, may report a marginal relief on June 11-12. There will be cloudy weather over the weekend but rainfall is unlikely," he added.

"The region may see thunderstorms and rainfall due to moisture-laden easterly winds June 16 onwards which is expected to bring a significant relief from the heat," he said.

Delhi's Air Quality

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the poor (315) category around 9 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Monsoon in India: Rainfall forecast

IMD said that the pre-monsoon activity is predicted over east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha from June 12, but north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh will continue to see above-normal temperatures till June 15. The temperature will hover between 40 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius till June 15.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV