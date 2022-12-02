topStoriesenglish
Months after quitting Congress, Jaiveer Shergill expresses gratitude to PM Modi for becoming BJP spokesperson

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed former Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill as its national spokesperson.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2022, 06:52 PM IST|Source: ANI

New Delhi: Newly appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson and Former Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill on Friday expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday. Earlier today, in an official statement, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed former Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill as its national spokesperson. "I express my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah for appointing me as the national spokesperson of the world`s largest party," Jaiveer Shergill tweeted. The BJP appointed nine senior leaders for key national roles in the party, including Captain Amarinder Singh, with immediate effect on Friday.

According to the BJP statement, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, former MP Sunil Jakhar, and Union Minister of Jal Shakti in the Uttar Pradesh government Swatantradev Singh have been appointed as members of the National Executive.

Also Read: BJP appoints Ex-Congress leaders Amarinder Singh, Sunil Jakhar as national executive members, Jaiveer Shergill as spokesperson

Further, the BJP appointed as special invitees to its National Executive, Uttarkhand-based Madan Kaushik, Chhattisgarh`s Vishnudev Sai, and three Punjab-based leaders-- S Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, Manoranjan Kaliya, and Amanjot Kaur Ramuwaliya. 

Jaiveer ShergillBJPBJP's Nation Spokesperson seatCongressPM Narendra Modi

