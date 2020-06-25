Over 30 lakh students await SC order on scrapping CBSE class 10, 12 board exams

New Delhi: The decision to scrap Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 10 and class 12 pending board exams will be taken by the Supreme Court at 11 am on Thursday (June 25, 2020).

As many as 18,89,878 candidates from class 10 and 12,06,893 students from class 12 are set to appear for the CBSE board examinations this year.

Out of these, there are 7,88,195 girls, 11,01,664 boys and 19 transgenders in Class 10 while there are 5,22,819 girls, 6,84,068 boys and 6 transgenders in Class 12.

The CBSE board exams for both class 10 and class 12 is scheduled to begin from July 1. Several states have demanded that the exams be cancelled in the wake of rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases.

The plea was filed amid concerns the safety of the lakhs of students that they might be exposed to COVID-19 infection if they have to appear in the examinations.

The Centre had on Wednesday submitted a sealed report to the Supreme Court of the decision taken by the expert panel with regards to the conducting of the CBSE board exams.

Earlier, the CBSE and the Centre had submitted to the top court that it would "very shortly" take appropriate decision on the issue raised.