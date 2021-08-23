हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kalyan Singh

Mortal remains of Kalyan Singh cremated with full state honours in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

Kalyan Singh died in Lucknow on Saturday (August 22) after a prolonged illness.

Mortal remains of Kalyan Singh cremated with full state honours in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Bulandshahr
Credit: ANI

Bulandshahr: The mortal remains of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, were cremated at Narora Ghat on the banks of the Ganga River on Monday (August 23) with full state honours.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and former Union Minister Uma Bharti were among those who paid tributes to the departed leader.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had remained with the mortal remains of the leader since it was brought from Lucknow on Sunday. Several UP ministers were also present on the occasion, apart from thousands of supporters and followers.

The final rites were done by the departed leader`s son and MP Rajvir Singh, who was accompanied by his son Sandeep Singh, a minister in the state government.

Kalyan Singh, who was also the former Governor of Rajasthan, died in Lucknow after a prolonged illness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday paid his last respects to Singh. Modi said that Singh was a valuable personality and a capable leader who became a symbol of faith for the common people.

"This is a moment of grief for all of us. His (Kalyan Singh) parents had named him Kalyan Singh. He lived his life in such a way that he fulfilled the name given by his parents. He lived his entire life for the public welfare. He made 'jan kalyan' as the mantra of his life, and dedicated his life for the BJP, Bharatiya Jan Sangh family, for an ideology and for the bright future of the country," the Prime Minister said.

