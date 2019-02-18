हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Major Chitresh Singh Bisht

Mortal remains of Major Bisht arrives home, 19 days before marriage ​date

Major Chitresh Singh Bisht had lost his life on Saturday when he was attempting to diffuse an IED planted by terrorists near the LoC in J&K's Naushera district. 

Photo courtesy: ANI

Dehradun: The mortal remains of Major Chitresh Singh Bisht arrived at his residence here on Monday morning with hundreds of people gathered to pay their final respects.

Major Bisht had lost his life on Saturday when he was attempting to diffuse an IED planted by terrorists near the LoC in J&K's Naushera district. He and his team members had diffused one IED successfully but another one got activated and the officer suffered grievous injuries and attained martyrdom.

The 31-year-old Major Bisht was to get married on March 7.

The mortal remains of the braveheart reached his residence with hundreds of people gathered here to pay their tributes.

 

 

Major Bisht's supreme sacrifice, as well as that of 40 CRPF personnel who were targetted by a Jaish terrorist in a suicide attack, has led to a national outrage with calls for strict action against Pakistan. The country is held responsible for providing shelter and support to terrorists who target Indian security forces.

Major Chitresh Singh BishtIndian Army
