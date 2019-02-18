Mortal remains of Major Bisht arrives home, 19 days before marriage ​date

Dehradun: The mortal remains of Major Chitresh Singh Bisht arrived at his residence here on Monday morning with hundreds of people gathered to pay their final respects.

Major Bisht had lost his life on Saturday when he was attempting to diffuse an IED planted by terrorists near the LoC in J&K's Naushera district. He and his team members had diffused one IED successfully but another one got activated and the officer suffered grievous injuries and attained martyrdom.

The 31-year-old Major Bisht was to get married on March 7.

The mortal remains of the braveheart reached his residence with hundreds of people gathered here to pay their tributes.

Uttarakhand: Mortal remains of Major Chitresh Singh Bisht being taken for last rites from his residence in Dehradun. He lost his life on 16 Feb while defusing IED planted by terrorists across LoC in Rajouri, J&K. Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat also present. pic.twitter.com/b2u2Prr3yq — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019

Major Bisht's supreme sacrifice, as well as that of 40 CRPF personnel who were targetted by a Jaish terrorist in a suicide attack, has led to a national outrage with calls for strict action against Pakistan. The country is held responsible for providing shelter and support to terrorists who target Indian security forces.