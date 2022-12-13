topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
PAKISTAN

'Mouthpiece of Pakistan': India condemns Organisation of Islamic Cooperation chief's visit to PoK

"Secretary-General has unfortunately become a mouthpiece of Pakistan," said the MEA's official response.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 10:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • MEA condemned the visit of the OIC Secretary-General to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK)
  • OIC is reportedly devising a plan to solve the Kashmir issue between Pakistan and India

'Mouthpiece of Pakistan': India condemns Organisation of Islamic Cooperation chief's visit to PoK

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of External Affairs, on Tuesday, condemned the visit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK). In response to media queries, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We strongly condemn the visit of OIC Secretary General to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) and his comments on J&K during his visit to Pakistan. Let me reiterate that OIC has no locus standi in matters related to J&K, which is an integral and inalienable part of India. Any attempt of interference and meddling in India’s internal affairs by OIC and its Secretary General is completely unacceptable."

In the official response, the MEA further stated, "OIC has already lost its credibility by taking a blatantly communal, partisan, and factually incorrect approach to issues. Its Secretary-General has unfortunately become a mouthpiece of Pakistan. We hope that he would refrain from becoming a partner in carrying out the nefarious agenda of Pakistan of promoting cross-border terrorism into India, especially J&K."

 

After the OIC Secretary-General's Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Taha said that the organisation is devising a plan to solve the Kashmir issue between Pakistan and India. For the unversed, members of OIC had been invited there from December 10-12 by Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

