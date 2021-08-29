MP: 5 arrested in tribal man's death case, ex-CM Kamal Nath calls it 'inhuman' act

New Delhi: After the incident of a 40-year-old tribal man being tied him to a vehicle with a rope and dragged on the road caused a nation-wide furore, the police registered a case in the matter and has arrested five people.

The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district when the tribal man identified as Kanhaiyalal Bheel, was allegedly thrashed by eight persons who then tied him and dragged him a few distance. The man was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Expressing shock and deep concern, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath condemned the incident calling it "inhuman". Posting a video of the incident on Twitter, he said, "What is this happening in Madhya Pradesh? A very inhuman incident of vandalism has come to light with a tribal person named Kanhaiyalal Bheel in Singoli of Neemuch district. After thrashing him badly on suspicion of theft, he was tied to a vehicle and dragged mercilessly which caused his death."

ये मध्यप्रदेश में हो क्या रहा है…? अब नीमच ज़िले के सिंगोली में कन्हैयालाल भील नाम के एक आदिवासी व्यक्ति के साथ बर्बरता की बेहद अमानवीय घटना सामने आयी है ? मृतक को चोरी की शंका पर बुरी तरह से पीटने के बाद उसे एक वाहन से बांधकर निर्दयता से घसीटा गया, जिससे उसकी मौत हो गयी ? pic.twitter.com/96r1zUQBDs — Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) August 28, 2021

According to the police, one of the accused knocked down Kanhaiyalal Bheel with his motrorcycle then called up his friends who roughed up Bheel, tied him to the rear side of a vehicle and dragged him for some distance.

"After a video of the incident became viral, the police swung into action but by then, the accused had fled. The victim was rushed to the district hospital where he died on Friday," SP Suraj Kumar Verma said as quoted by news agency PTI.

A case has been registered under sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act and five accused have been arrested, the police informed.

