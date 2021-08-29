Tribal man accused of theft, tied to vehicle and dragged in MP's Neemuch, dies

New Delhi: A 40-year-old tribal man died after he was allegedly thrashed by eight persons who then tied him to a vehicle with a rope and dragged him some distance in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning after a road accident involving the victim and a milkman who was riding a motorcycle. The man has been identified as Kanhaiyalal Bheel, who succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the Neemuch district hospital on Friday.

According to the police, one of the accused Chhitar Mal Gurjar on his motrorcycle knocked down Kanhaiyalal Bheel of Banda village. Gurjar, a milkman, got angry as his milk got split on the road.

Gurjar then called up his friends who roughed up Bheel, tied him to the rear side of a vehicle and dragged him for some distance, Verma said.

"After a video of the incident became viral, the police swung into action but by then, the accused had fled. The victim was rushed to the district hospital where he died on Friday," SP Suraj Kumar Verma said as quoted by news agency PTI.

All the eight accused were charged with sections 302 (Punishment for murder) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act, he said. Five accused have been arrested, the police informed.

The SP said the motorcycle and two four-wheelers - including a pick-up vehicle, and a nylon rope believed to be used in the crime have been seized.

