mpbse

MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2022: MPBSE to release result today at mpbse.nic.in, know how to check

MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in.

Representational Image

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare MP Board 10th, 12th results 2022 on Friday (April 29, 2022) at 1 pm. 

According to a tweet posted by Madhya Pradesh Education Minister, Inder Singh Parmar, the high school and secondary school or 10th and 12th results would be announced on April 29 at 1 pm.

MPBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Steps to download scorecard

Step 1. Visit the official website of MPBSE- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click on MPBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022 link

Step 3. Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields 

Step 4. Click on submit 

Step 5. Your MP Board 10th, 12th results will appear on the screen

Step 6. Download the MP Board 10th, 12th scorecards and take a printout for further reference

It may be noted that a total of 18 lakh students appeared for the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 exams 2022, which was held between February and March. 

