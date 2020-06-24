हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
MP Board Results 2020

MP Board class 10, class 12 result 2020: MPBSE Class 10 results likely to be declared this week, class 12 results likely in July

Students can check the results through the websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in.

MP Board class 10, class 12 result 2020: MPBSE Class 10 results likely to be declared this week, class 12 results likely in July

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is likely to declare the MP Board class 10 result 2020 this week while the results of the and MP Board class 12 is likely to come out in July.

As per a Zeebiz report, the evaluation work by the MPBSE has been completed and the board might declare the results anytime before June 25, 2020.

The report further added that the evaluation process of Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 exam 2020 is also set to be completed soon and the results are likely to be announced in July.

It may be noted that the results will be declared without conducting the pending board exams.

The MPBSE had decided to conduct the pending exams, however, due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, it decided against conducting it.

Students can check the results through the websites- mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in. Follow these steps

  • Go to the mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in
     
  • Log in by entering your roll number or other details
     
  • You will be directed to a new page where you will find the subject-wise results 
     

As per media reports, around 11.5 lakh students appeared in the class 10 exam in 2020 while around 8.5 lakh students appeared in the class 12 exams.

MP Board Results 2020MP Board Class 10 result 2020MP Board Class 12 result 2020Madhya Pradesh
