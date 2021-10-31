हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Damoh

MP: Drunk headmaster in govt school forces girl students to dance with him, suspended

Family members of girls had complained that headmaster Rajesh Munda in a drunken state forced them to dance with him after bolting a room in the school from inside on Friday (October 29)

MP: Drunk headmaster in govt school forces girl students to dance with him, suspended
Image credit: Pixabay (Representational image)

Damoh: The headmaster of a government school in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district was suspended after he allegedly forced some girl students to dance with him in an inebriated condition and shot a video of the act, an official said on Sunday (October 31).

The alleged incident occurred in the Government Middle School located at Madhiyado village, about 80 km from the Damoh district headquarter, on Friday, the official said.

Family members of girls had complained that headmaster Rajesh Munda in a drunken state forced them to dance with him after bolting a room in the school from inside on Friday. He also shot a video of the dance, District Education Officer (DEO) SK Mishra told PTI on Sunday (October 31).

The girls narrated the incident to their parents after reaching their homes, he said. Subsequently, an inquiry was ordered by district collector S Krishna Chaitanya. The inquiry report was submitted by the Block Education Officer.

Following the submission of the report on Saturday (October 30), the district collector suspended the headmaster with immediate effect, Mishra said, adding that Munda is now attached to the Patera Block Office after his suspension.

Tags:
DamohDrunk headmasterGovernment SchoolMadhya Pradesh
