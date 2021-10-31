Congress built railways, airports, roads, BJP selling all of them: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Sunday (October 31) hit out at the BJP accusing them of selling the assets built over the last 70 years. Gandhi said that Congress established the railways, airports and roads whereas the BJP is selling them.

“Congress established Railways, airports, roads. They're selling all of them. They ask what we did in 70 years. They've wasted efforts of 70 years in just 7 years,” Gandhi said addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur.

She highlighted unemployment as a key issue in the state. “There are 5 crore unemployed youths in UP. Three youths die by suicide every day due to unemployment,” she said.

She alleged that the UP government under CM Yogi Adityanath was exploiting people of all castes and classes.

“Dalits, weavers, OBCs, the poor, minorities and Brahmins have been exploited. Yogi Adityanath Ji is running the Govt against the teachings of Guru Gorakhnath. This Govt is attacking people on a daily basis,” said Gandhi.

She denied allegations of Congress working in collusion with the BJP for the UP polls.

“They (SP and BSP) say Congress is working in collusion with BJP. I want to ask - Why don't they stand with you in your tough times. Only Congress is fighting. I will die but never have any kind of relationship with BJP,” she asserted.

