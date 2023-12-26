MP Govt Razes House Of 4 Men For Killing Cow

The government of Madhya Pradesh has razed the houses of four people accused of inflicting harm to a cow, eventually leading to its death in the district of Agar Malwa.

The development came after a Hindu rights group protested against the act of cruelty against the cattle. On December 25, the group staged a protest leading to a massive roadblock in Badod, demanding the houses of the perpetrators to be bulldozed.

MP| Govt razed residential structures of 4 men accused of kílling an (OX) in Agar Malwa district.



Complaint of Deepak Sen,police arrested Sonu Mansouri,Razzaq Khan, Rahul Gujjar & Durga Shankar.



Demolition came after Bajrang Dal & VHP men blocked a highway for 4 Hrs pressing pic.twitter.com/0l6GJvzgED — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) December 26, 2023

Following a long-drawn demonstration by the rights group, the district administration finally assured that their residence would be razed.

Reports suggest that the four men, identified as Sonu Mansuri Isak, Rahul Gujjar, Durga Shankar and Razak Khan, tied up the cattle and beat it up late at night. The cow was reportedly also subjected to inhuman acts.

The four accused have now been arrested by the police and a case has been registered under sections 429, 34 and 11.

CSP Motilal Kushwaha said that information about the crime was provided by one of the cow devotees in the town. After receiving details of the case, a veterinarian doctor was called on the spot but the cow died during treatment. A post-mortem was conducted on the body of the deceased cow.

Earlier this year in June, a similar case was reported in Khandwa city where members of Bajrang Dal thrashed two men for carrying beef on the occasion of Eid.

In this case, Bajrang Dal workers stopped two people riding in a motorcycle for carrying meat. The workers accused the men of carrying beef. However, when they refuted the claims, they were beaten with sticks.