MP man loses money online, demands Rs 10 lakh ransom from father after faking his own kidnapping

Morena: In a bizarre incident, a man in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district faked his own kidnapping and demanded his father a ransom of Rs 10 lakh after he lost money online.

The police has now held Prince Tomar who is a resident of Sirmaur and lost over Rs 5 lakh which he had spent from his father Anod Singh Tomar's bank account.

Prince's father is a BSF personnel and is currently posted in Bihar's Kishanganj. When Prince got to know that his father is coming back for a holiday, he faked his own kidnapping.

Prince who wanted to collect the ransom amount and deposit to his father's account reportedly left his bike in a market and disappeared three days ago. He then changed his voice to demand the ransom on call.

Subsequently, the police held him from a hotel in Gwalior following a complaint from his father.

The investigation also led to Prince's elder brother, who had also disappeared earlier. The Police informed Anod Singh Tomar that his elder son is in Pune.

