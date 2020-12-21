MP man loses money online, demands Rs 10 lakh ransom from father after faking his own kidnapping

Morena: In a bizarre incident, a man in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district faked his own kidnapping and demanded his father a ransom of Rs 10 lakh after he lost money online.
The police has now held Prince Tomar who is a resident of Sirmaur and lost over Rs 5 lakh which he had spent from his father Anod Singh Tomar's bank account.
Prince's father is a BSF personnel and is currently posted in Bihar's Kishanganj. When Prince got to know that his father is coming back for a holiday, he faked his own kidnapping.
Prince who wanted to collect the ransom amount and deposit to his father's account reportedly left his bike in a market and disappeared three days ago. He then changed his voice to demand the ransom on call.
Subsequently, the police held him from a hotel in Gwalior following a complaint from his father.
The investigation also led to Prince's elder brother, who had also disappeared earlier. The Police informed Anod Singh Tomar that his elder son is in Pune.