Madhya Pradesh

MP man loses money online, demands Rs 10 lakh ransom from father after faking his own kidnapping

The arrested man wanted to collect the ransom amount and deposit to his father's account. 

MP man loses money online, demands Rs 10 lakh ransom from father after faking his own kidnapping

Morena: In a bizarre incident, a man in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district faked his own kidnapping and demanded his father a ransom of Rs 10 lakh after he lost money online.

The police has now held Prince Tomar who is a resident of Sirmaur and lost over Rs 5 lakh which he had spent from his father Anod Singh Tomar's bank account.

Prince's father is a BSF personnel and is currently posted in Bihar's Kishanganj. When Prince got to know that his father is coming back for a holiday, he faked his own kidnapping. 

Prince who wanted to collect the ransom amount and deposit to his father's account reportedly left his bike in a market and disappeared three days ago. He then changed his voice to demand the ransom on call. 

Subsequently, the police held him from a hotel in Gwalior following a complaint from his father.

The investigation also led to Prince's elder brother, who had also disappeared earlier. The Police informed Anod Singh Tomar that his elder son is in Pune.

Madhya Pradesh
