MP Minister Imarti Devi fails to read out Republic Day speech, asks Collector to do so

GWALIOR: In a major embarrassment for Congress leader and Madhya Pradesh Minister Imarti Devi, the minister on Saturday failed to read out her speech during a Republic Day celebration programme in Gwalior and asked the district collector to read the speech for the audience on her behalf.

Imarti Devi fumbled badly while trying to read out her speech and then decided to seek district collector's help to wriggle out of the situation.

"Collector sahab padhenge (Collector will read it for you), " Imarti Devi said after struggling for a few moments to read out her written address. She handed over the speech to district collector Bharat Yadav, who then read the speech for the audience.

When the minister was asked about the incident, she said, "I was sick for the past two days, you can ask the doctor. But it is okay, the collector read it (the speech) properly."

Imarti Devi won the recently held Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh from Dabra constituency of Gwalior and was given Cabinet berth by Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

(with agency inputs)