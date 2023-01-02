MP SHOCKER! Man chops off puppy's ears with scissors; Home Minister announces UNIQUE punishment

The cases of cruelty against animals have been rising, especially with stray dogs falling a victim to it. Be it Delhi, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh or Indore in Madhya Pradesh, the shocking cases of cruelty against dogs have left people numb. Now after the incident of killing a dog alive in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, a case of chopping off a puppy's ears has come to light in Indore. The incident has anguished animal lovers and welfare organisations.

The case pertains to the Chandan Nagar police station area of Indore. On the occasion of New Year, a man chopped off both the ears of a puppy. The puppy kept whining and was left bleeding on the road. When animal lovers came to know about the incident, they went to the spot and treated the puppy and registered a case in the police station.

The name of the accused is Pappu Sahu. He used scissors to cut off the puppy's ears. When people saw the puppy howling in pain, they informed the officials and animal welfare organisations. The police has registered a case against the accused under the Animal Cruelty Act.

The matter was brought to the notice of the police and a case was registered in this matter. The matter also came to the notice of Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra following which he announced a unique punishment for the accused. Mishra said that the accused will have to treat and pet the dog. He also instructed the police to take strict action in the case.

The MP Home Minister said that rearing the puppy will force the man to realize the pain the animal is undergoing.

Earlier in November last year, a stray dog was killed allegedly by two men for constantly barking at them in Indore. The incident took place in the Banganga area on Sunday night and the two accused, aged between 20 and 25 years, were arrested later.