MPPEB PAT 2022

MPPEB PAT 2022 Registration form to be released TODAY on peb.mp.gov.in- Check latest updates here

MPPEB PAT 2022: MPPEB PAT 2022 Registration form will be released today by Madhya Pradesh Pre Examination Board, MPPEB, on the official website, peb.mp.gov.in, scroll down for more information.

Aug 31, 2022

MPPEB PAT 2022 Registration form to be released TODAY on peb.mp.gov.in- Check latest updates here

MPPEB PAT 2022: The Madhya Pradesh Pre Examination Board, MPPEB, will be conducting the Pre- Agriculture Test, PAT. According to the notification, the forms will be made available on peb.mp.gov.in today, August 31, 2022. Candidates still have time to review the notification for information on requirements, costs, exam dates, etc. The connection will be made public today. Once it becomes active, candidates can register and log in to apply for the Pre-Agriculture Test after being alerted on the website that the link is live.

The announcement has already been made on the company website. The MPPEB PAT 2022 registration process is now open, and the application deadline is September 14, 2022. Candidates should be aware that only those who register on time and present the necessary paperwork will be permitted to take the exam. Only those candidates who submit their forms will be able to correct the application form. ALSO READ: BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Admission 2022: Last day to apply for admit card correction TODAY

MPPEB PAT 2022: Important Dates

Event Dates
Starting date to register 31-Aug
Last date to register 14-Sep-22
Correction window Aug 31 - Sep 19
Exam Dates Oct 15-16

The MPPEB PAT Exam 2022 will be administered to candidates on October 15 and October 16, 2022. The exam will take place between the hours of 9 am and 12 pm and again between 2 pm and 5 pm. In the notification, the reporting time and the amount of time to read the question paper were provided to the candidates. It is essential that candidates frequently check the website for any new information regarding the MPPEB PAT Exam.

 

