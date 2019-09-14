MP's Gandhisagar Dam reaches max levels, disaster management agencies alerted

The Gandhisagar Dam on Chambal river in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district reached its maximum water level on Saturday following days of intense rainfall in the region.

The Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast's Twitter handle deemed the prevailing situation at the Gandhisagar Dam as a 'crisis' and warned disaster management agencies to stay alert. "As informed by Mr Bharat Gosavi, CE Dam Safety minutes back, Gandhisagar dam, MP is in great crisis, inflow 16 lakh cusec & outflow 5.0 lakh cusec, dam already full, going for some big overtopping, all disaster management agencies must be activated accordingly," read the tweet.

The CWCOFF also informed that the Rana Pratap Sagar Dam, Jawahar Sagar Reservoir and Kota Barrage are located in the downstream of the Gandhisagar Dam.

The region in Madhya Pradesh has received heavy showers in the past few days which has led to the water levels at the Gandhisagar Dam rising to nearly full levels. The situation in towns and villages in close vicinity is equally grim with local media reports stating that roads have disappeared under rainwater and that locals are using ropes to cross the streets.