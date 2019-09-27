close

MSCB scam: Enforcement Directorate writes to Sharad Pawar, asks him not to come for inquiry on Friday

Sharad Pawar is to visit the ED office in Mumbai's Ballard Estate area in connection with a case filed by the central probe agency for his alleged involvement in a 25,000 crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a mail to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar asking him not to come for an inquiry on Friday, adding that when he is required, ED will intimate him. 

However, NCP leader Nawab Malik said that Pawar is firm on going to the ED office and added that they "are going there to ask questions and not to give answers." 

Ahead of his visit to the ED office, the Mumbai Police imposed prohibitory orders in nearby areas. NCP workers had earlier staged protests after Pawar along with party leader Ajit Pawar and others were named in the money laundering case. 

Anticipating similar protest, the police imposed section 144 (preventing unlawful assembly) of the CrPC. 

On Thursday, Pawar tweeted to say that he would appear before the ED on Friday. He also appealed to the party leaders and supporters not to gather outside the agency's premises. 

"Keeping our tradition to honour the constitution and respect for institutions, I request your co-operation to the police and other government agencies," read one of his tweets. 

Similarly, on September 25, Pawar had said at a press conference that he would go to the ED office at 2 pm on Friday to assist in the probe. "I will myself go to the Enforcement Directorate on September 27 to give all information what I have with me about this case," the NCP chief had said.

Sharad Pawarsharad pawar money laundering caseMSCB scamEnforcement Directorate
