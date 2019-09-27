MSCB scam: Enforcement Directorate writes to Sharad Pawar, asks him not to come for inquiry on Friday

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent a mail to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar asking him not to come for an inquiry on Friday, adding that when he is required, ED will intimate him.

However, NCP leader Nawab Malik said that Pawar is firm on going to the ED office and added that they "are going there to ask questions and not to give answers."

NCP leader Nawab Malik in Mumbai: Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent an e-mail stating that Sharad Pawar is not required to visit the office today. When required, ED will intimate him. But, Sharad Pawar is firm to go to ED office. pic.twitter.com/w2MPVjq1C1 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2019

Pawar is to visit the ED office in Mumbai's Ballard Estate area in connection with a case filed by the central probe agency for his alleged involvement in a 25,000 crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam.

Ahead of his visit to the ED office, the Mumbai Police imposed prohibitory orders in nearby areas. NCP workers had earlier staged protests after Pawar along with party leader Ajit Pawar and others were named in the money laundering case.

Anticipating similar protest, the police imposed section 144 (preventing unlawful assembly) of the CrPC.

On Thursday, Pawar tweeted to say that he would appear before the ED on Friday. He also appealed to the party leaders and supporters not to gather outside the agency's premises.

"Keeping our tradition to honour the constitution and respect for institutions, I request your co-operation to the police and other government agencies," read one of his tweets.

As mentioned during my press conference yesterday, I will be visiting the Mumbai ED office at Ballard Estate tomorrow, Friday 27 September, at 14.00 hrs. @MumbaiPolice @NCPspeaks — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) September 26, 2019

Please take care and make sure that people are not inconvenienced. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) September 26, 2019

Similarly, on September 25, Pawar had said at a press conference that he would go to the ED office at 2 pm on Friday to assist in the probe. "I will myself go to the Enforcement Directorate on September 27 to give all information what I have with me about this case," the NCP chief had said.