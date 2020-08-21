Multilevel car parking facility for over 3,000 vehicles soon at Nabi Karim in central Delhi

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) have decided to jointly develop a multilevel car parking facility at Nabi Karim in central Delhi. The new parking facility will be able to park more than 3,000 cars, said a DMRC statement.

The car parking facility will be a part of an integrated station complex at Nabi Karim. The parking facility will be fully automated. This parking facility is expected to reduce parking-related problems in the Nabi Karim area which faces urban challenges such as congestion and lack of parking space.

It further informed that an interchange facility for the Janakpuri West – RK Ashram Marg Metro corridor and the proposed Inderlok – Indraprastha corridor of Phase 4 will come up underground, a six-storey car parking facility along with a three-storey commercial complex will be constructed above the station structure.

As part of the Scope of Work, DMRC will construct the integrated substructure for the station and North DMC will construct the superstructure for the parking as well as commercial facilities through the concessionaire. They will also operate and maintain the parking facility and the commercial block.

"The Metro station shall consist of four underground levels and on the surface, the building shall have a formation of ground floor plus eight floors. Above the surface, three floors shall be used for commercial purposes and six shall be utilized for parking," the statement said.

Notably, the total land area would be around 25,000 square metres located at Shahi Idgah Road, Sadar Bazar.

DMRC had identified this piece of land as it had to construct an interchange station. North DMC which owns the land also had plans for a multi-level parking cum commercial facility.

After a series of meetings, an innovative solution was found by combining the two projects as an integrated complex.

Earlier, the DMRC had constructed a multilevel parking facility at the New Delhi Metro station of the Airport Express Line.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed for the project today between DMRC’s Managing Director, Dr Mangu Singh and North DMC’s Commissioner, Gyanesh Bharti in the presence of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal and the NDMC Mayor, Jai Prakash, through video conferencing.