Mumbai Mayor warns of second lockdown if COVID-19 norms not properly followed

Mumbai: Mayor Kishori Pednekar warned the citizens of Mumbai to properly follow COVID-19 guidelines, as if the surge in daily positive cases is not stemmed, the city may have to face another lockdown.

The warning has come a day after Maharashtra reported over 6,000 coronavirus cases. Mayor Pednekar’s stern message was a warning to the people of the city to take COVID-19 guidelines seriously, which is the only way to avoid a second lockdown.

"If you are lax (in following anti-coronavirus measures) and numbers continue to increase, then lockdown will have to be imposed. If you want to avoid this, follow the rules strictly," she said.

Mayor further added that the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai is "serious" and the Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) is doing its best to bring it under control.

Ms Pedneker also distributed masks in the city today, as an initiative to increase awareness among the citizens regarding the resurgence of the coronavirus.

Earlier, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar had warned that the state government could think of imposing a "second lockdown" in the city to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"Covid-19 cases are rising fast in Mumbai and it has become a matter of concern for the civic body and the state government. An increase in the number of suburban services and resumption of all other activities could be a reason for the surge in cases," the Mumbai mayor had stated.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday had reported 6,112 new COVID-19 cases, which surpassed the 2,159 discharges. The state aso accounted for 44 deaths. Today, the state has reported 6,281 cases, out of which 897 cases were found in Mumbai.

