Mumbai rains: Extremely heavy showers likely on June 13, city on orange alert

New Delhi: Mumbai is "very likely" to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted.

A similar 'red alert' has also been issued for Ratnagiri and Raigad districts in coastal Maharashtra, PTI reported.

Monsoon hit Maharashtra on June 9 and since then Mumbai and its neighbouring regions have received heavy downpour. The incessant showers brought the city to a standstill with many areas witnessing waterlogging.

"Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts are very likely to receive extremely heavy rains at isolated places on Sunday. Raigad and Ratnagiri districts have similar alert for Saturday as well," the Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD said.

On Saturday (June 12), Mumbai and neighbouring Thane are expected to receive heavy rains as well, the weather agency said. “Mumbai and Thane districts would very likely receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places (on Saturday)," the forecast said.

While for the rest of the state, moderate rains with thunderstorms and lightning in the next two days with varied intensity are being expected, the IMD said on Friday evening.

Earlier, IMD had issued orange alert issued for Mumbai, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts in western Maharashtra for the coming days.

Meanwhile, the IMD apprised 21 out of 36 districts of Maharashtra received 60 per cent excess rains in the period between June 1 to 10 due to heavy showers that lashed the state. Mumbai, the coastal districts of Thane, Raigad and Palghar, all densely populated, are among the list of districts that witnessed heavy rainfall.

The rainfall between 65 to 115 mm in 24 hours is termed as "heavy", 115 to 204 mm as "very heavy" and above 204 mm in 24 hours is considered "extremely heavy".

