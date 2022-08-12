NewsIndia
MUMBAI RAIN

Mumbai rains: Moderate showers expected in city and its suburbs, says IMD

Public transport services, including suburban trains and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses, are operating as per their usual schedule, the officials said.

Last Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 01:03 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Heavy rains were witnessed in the city last Sunday and moderate to heavy showers over the last few days.
  • A civic official said that in the 24-hour period that ended 8 am on Friday (August 12), the island city recorded 9.54 mm of rainfall, eastern suburbs 23.49 mm, and western suburbs 26.35 mm

Trending Photos

Mumbai rains: Moderate showers expected in city and its suburbs, says IMD

Mumbai: Most parts of Mumbai received light rains with occasional spells of moderate to heavy showers on Friday morning, but there was no report of waterlogging in any low-lying areas of the city, officials said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs in the next 24 hours, they said. Public transport services, including suburban trains and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses, are operating as per their usual schedule, the officials said.

Also read: Weather update: Heavy rainfall in Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh; light rain in Delhi - check IMD's forecast

A civic official said that in the 24-hour period that ended 8 am on Friday (August 12), the island city recorded 9.54 mm of rainfall, eastern suburbs 23.49 mm, and western suburbs 26.35 mm. "For the next 24 hours, the IMD has predicted that the sky will be generally cloudy and the metropolis could witness moderate rain in the city and suburbs. As per the prediction, windy weather with occasional strong wind speed reaching at 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely," he said. There will be a high tide of 4.77 metres in the Arabian Sea at 12.18 pm, he added. Heavy rains were witnessed in the city last Sunday and moderate to heavy showers over the last few days.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Jeremy Lalrinnunga
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Secret Raid
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's dual policy on terrorism
DNA Video
DNA: Side effects of Freebie politics
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 11, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lesson for those who do politics on Tricolor
DNA Video
DNA: Excessive workout can negatively impact our body
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi compares Congress party's black march with black magic
DNA Video
DNA: Will RJD be able to fulfill the promises made in 2020?
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish will have to compete with these leaders before PM Modi in 2024 elections