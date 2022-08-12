New Delhi: Several parts of the country continue to get heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that active monsoon conditions will prevail over Central parts of India during the next 5 days. In Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and northeastern states, subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue for the next 2-3 days. People in the hilly areas of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have also been advised by the MeT department to exercise caution. Capital Delhi is unlikely to see heavy rainfall and humidity remains a problem for the city.

Heavy rains in Rajasthan for next four days

The IMD has forecast heavy rains in most parts of Rajasthan for the next four days. A Jaipur Meteorological Centre spokesperson said while light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at most places in East Rajasthan, heavy rainfall is expected in several parts in the next few days. Light to moderate rainfall is also likely at some places in West Rajasthan on August 12, 13 and 15. He said with the forming of a new low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal from August 13, there is a strong possibility of an increase in rainfall in the state from August 15.

Himachal Pradesh: IMD predicts heavy rain

In Jammu and Kashmir, waterlogging was seen at several places in Udhampur after heavy rainfall in the city. The meteorological department has predicted heavy rain for parts of Himachal Pradesh from August 14 to 16, the officials said. Precipitation will increase again around August 14 or so for the subsequent three or four days with widespread rainfall of moderate to heavy intensity in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Chamba, Sirmaur, Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una and adjoining areas from August 14 to 16, they added.

Light rain expected in Delhi over next few days

Forecasting agencies have said light to moderate rainfall is likely in the capital for a few days from Saturday. Delhi and other parts of northwest India have not seen much rainfall over the last few days as the monsoon trough continues to be over the central parts of the country. The trough will shift towards the north for a brief period and may lead to light to moderate rainfall in Delhi and other areas from Saturday onwards. Only marginal relief is expected, said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather.

Odisha rains: Warning issued

Odisha may bear the brunt of another possible low-pressure system over the weekend, the Met office said on Thursday, even as the state continues to grapple with the losses and difficulties caused by torrential rain over the past few days due to depression. According to the Met office, the new low-pressure area may form over the northern Bay of Bengal around Saturday (August 13). The system can become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours and move west-northwestwards. It warned of downpour in Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Angul, Dhenkanal and Bargarh on Friday.

The weatherman put out an orange alert of very heavy rain in many districts, including Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Rayagada, on Saturday and Sunday (August 13, 14). Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep-sea area of northwest Bay of Bengal till Friday and off the coast from Saturday-Monday.

