NEET

NEET MDS 2021: Counselling schedule announced, register online on mcc.nic.in, check important details

NEET MDS 2021 Counselling Schedule has also been announced by Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya.

NEET MDS 2021: Counselling schedule announced, register online on mcc.nic.in, check important details

The authorities on Friday released the Counselling Schedule of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Master of Dental Surgery, NEET MDS 2021. According to the schedule announced by the authorities, the NEET MDS Counselling and registrations would begin on August 20, 2021. It would be held in two rounds. The candidates who are eligible and preparing for the examination can check the detailed schedule on mcc.nic.in.

NEET MDS 2021 Counselling Schedule has also been announced by Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya via his Twitter handle. The Minister wrote, “Medical Counselling Committee under @MoHFW_INDIA will be conducting MDS counselling as per the given schedule. This will benefit the candidates and enable them to join their respective hospitals and serve the public with dedication. My best wishes to all candidates!”

 

The candidates must undergo document verification and even pay the requisite fee for a confirmation of the seat. The official notice even reads, “Transfer of Non Reporting & Non Joining /Vacant seats to State Quota (at 6:00 PM) 18th September 2021(Only 50% All India Quota).”

NEET, NEET MDS, NEET 2021, NEET 2021 exam, NEET MDS Admission, NEET MDS 2021 Admission, Supreme Court
