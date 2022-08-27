New Delhi: Comedian Munawar Faruqui whose stand-up shows have courted controversy in the past has been denied permission to perform his August 28 scheduled show in Delhi by the police. According to an ANI report, the licensing unit of the Delhi Police denied permission after the local central district police wrote a report stating that "the show will affect communal harmony in the area."

The VHP had written a letter asking for the show to be cancelled and said that if that didn't happen, members of VHP and Bajrang Dal would hold protests against it.

Munawar Faruqui's show in Hyderabad had courted a huge controversy after suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh had demanded for its cancellation. As a strong response to the comedian, Singh had shared a video in which he demeaned the comedian and allegedly spread 'hate speech'. He was arrested for the same and reeased on the same day following court orders.

Faruqui managed to successfully perform in Hyderabad amidst tight secutity.

Earlier Faruqui's show in Bengaluru, was cancelled by the city police for the second time, who said organisers had not taken prior permission to hold the event.

Earlier this year in May Faruqui participated in the Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show `Lock-Upp` and won the winner trophy after receiving more than 18 lakh votes. On January 1 this year, Faruqui and four others were arrested by Madhya Pradesh police following a complaint by Eklavya Singh Gaud, son of BJP MLA Malini Laxman Singh Gaud that objectionable remarks about Hindu deities as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah were passed during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on New Year`s Day. He was later released on bail.

