Last Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 09:56 PM IST|Source: PTI

Muslim man, Hindu woman were in Hotel room in Indore. Enter Bajrang Dal, what happened next...

A 24-year-old man was handed over to the police in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday by Bajrang Dal activists who claimed he had booked a hotel suite under a fake identity to spend time with a Hindu woman, an official said. In a press statement, Bajrang Dal local unit convener Tannu Sharma said the man had booked the hotel in Lasudia area with a fake identity card and had lured the woman to his room with the "intention of love jihad".

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Vyas said the man has been taken into custody for further probe. Right-wing organisations often use the term "love jihad" to claim Muslim men were luring Hindu women with the intention of converting them to Islam through marriage.

