Mayawati

Muslims are not happy with SP, they will not vote for them: BSP chief Mayawati, casts her vote in Lucknow

BSP chief Mayawati took a jibe at Samajwadi Party stating that Muslims are not happy with it and voting for SP means "gunda raj, mafia raj"

Image courtesy: ANI
Play

Lucknow: As the voting for the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, covering 59 constituencies spread in nine districts of the state, commenced on Wednesday (February 23), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati cast her vote at the Municipal Nursery School polling booth in Lucknow.

Speaking to media persons after polling, the BSP chief took a jibe at Samajwadi Party stating that Muslims are not happy with it and voting for SP means "gunda raj, mafia raj".

Mayawati said, "People will not vote for them. Muslims are not happy with SP. People of UP have rejected SP even before voting as voting for SP means Gunda raj, Mafia raj. Riots happened in the SP government. The face of SP leaders tells that they are not coming in power."

The party`s national general secretary, Satish Chandra Mishra, claimed that the BSP supremo Mayawati will become the Chief Minister for the fifth time in the state.

He told ANI, "The BSP is headed for an absolute majority in the state. Taking into account the first three phases and today`s voting, you will find out that the popular support is for the BSP. The BSP will form a government with an absolute majority on the pattern of the 2007 verdict in the state polls."

Mishra also stated that the BSP is getting a one-sided vote in favour of the party, adding that it will become certain that the BSP will form the government with a full majority by the end of the fourth phase. 

"Every section, including Brahmins, is voting for us," said Mishra, who cast his vote at the Montessori school polling booth in Lucknow today. 

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP`s candidate from Lucknow Cantonment seat Brajesh Pathak offered prayers at Kali Bari Temple as the voting began at 7 am today. Pathak is facing Samajwadi candidate and two-time Corporator Surendra Singh Gandhi in the Lucknow Cantonment seat. 

The UP minister Ashutosh Tandon is also in the fray from the Lucknow East seat against Deputy Speaker of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Nitin Agarwal, who is the Samajwadi Party nominee.

Polling is underway in 59 Assembly seats spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur. The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress as principal contenders.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh will conclude on March 7, while the counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

(With Agency Inputs) 

Live TV

