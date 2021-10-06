My father, a Kashmiri Pandit, will remain alive in spirit: Daughter of chemist gunned down in Srinagar

Srinagar: A day after well known pharmacist Makhan Lal Bindroo was gunned down by terrorists in Srinagar, his daughter came out in support of her father and spoke fearlessly and passionately while addressing the media.

The incident took place near Iqbal Park in Srinagar where terrorists fired upon the owner of Bindroo Medicate, Makhan Lal Bindroo. He was at his shop when he was reportedly shot from a close range. Following this, Makhan Lal was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

His daughter, talking to the media said, " I am an associate professor, I started from zero level. My father started from a bicycle. My brother is a famous diabetologist. My mother sits in the shop, a woman. That is what Makhan Lal Bindroo made us. A Kashmiri Pandit, he will never die."

She added, "You can just kill the body. I being a Hindu, I have read the Quran. And the Quran says, yeh jo sharir ka chola hai, woh badal jayega, but a person's spirit doesn't go anywhere. Makhan Lal Bindroo will be alive in the spirit."

She challenged the terrorist who shot her father saying, "And Mr, who shot my father dead while he was working, if you have the guts come in front and have a debate with us face-face. Then we will see what you are." Makhan Lal's daughter also said that the terrorists can only attack from behind, throw stones and shoot from behind.

Reacting to this news, Omar Abdullah had tweeted yesterday (October 5), "What terrible news! He was a very kind man. I’ve been told he never left during the height of militancy and remained with his shop open. I condemn this killing in the strongest possible terms & convey my heartfelt condolences to his family. God bless his soul."

Two more civilians were killed in separate incidents on the same day. Terrorists fired at a man identified as Mohd Shafi Lone in the Shahgund area of Bandipora. Lone was a resident of Naidkhai, police said. A street hawker, Virender Paswan, originally from Bihar, was also shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday (October 6) said the recent spate of civilian killings in Kashmir lays in "tatters" the Centre's "fake narrative" of normalcy in the Valley.

Live TV