'Naatu Naatu' Wins Oscar: Adnan Sami Slams Andhra CM For 'Telugu Flag' Tweet, Calls Him 'A Regional-Minded Frog In A Pond'

New Delhi: Singer Adnan Sami on Monday (March 13, 2023) once again trained his gun on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his "Telugu flag is flying higher" tweet on SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film 'RRR' winning the Oscar award in the Best Original Song category for its track 'Naatu Naatu'. As "Naatu Naatu' sealed its place in history by winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, Reddy congratulated the team and said that the "Telugu flag is flying higher". Taking to his official Twitter account, the YSR Congress Party leader also said that RRR's director Rajamouli, composer MM Keeravani, actors Ram Charan and Junior NTR "have truly redefined excellence".

"The Telugu flag is flying higher! I’m filled with pride on a Telugu song, that so beautifully celebrates our folk heritage, being given its due recognition internationally today. Thank you for making me, crores of Telugu people across the world and all Indians incredibly proud," Reddy said in a tweet.

Slamming the Andhra Pradesh CM for his tweet, Sami called him "a regional-minded frog in a pond".

Responding to the tweet, Sami, who became an Indian citizen in 2016, said, "What a regional minded frog in a pond who can’t think about the ocean because it’s beyond his tiny nose!! Shame on you for creating regional divides & unable to embrace or preach national pride!"

He, however, faced backlash and had to respond to some of the Twitter users.

On being asked "why North Indians don't learn to speak South languages unlike South learns Hindi", he said, "While every language is precious & worthy of all the love & respect, you need to stop this ridiculous rubbish and accept the majoritarian reality!"

In another tweet, Sami said, "My issue has never been about the language. My issue has been very simple… All languages, regardless of their origin & dialect are ultimately under the one umbrella of being INDIAN FIRST & then anything else- That’s all! I have sung innumerable songs in regional languages with the same effort & respect equally for all.."

Earlier in January this year, the singer had attacked Reddy for his "Telugu flag flying high message" on 'RRR' clinching the Golden Globes award for its song 'Naatu Naatu'.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Reddy had written, "The Telugu flag is flying high! On behalf of all of Andhra Pradesh, I congratulate MM Keeravaani, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and the entire team of RRR Movie. We are incredibly proud of you!"

Replying to the tweet, Sami said, "Telugu flag? You mean INDIAN flag right? We are Indians first & so kindly stop separating yourself from the rest of the country...Especially internationally, we are one country! This `separatist` attitude is highly unhealthy as we saw in 1947!!! Thank you...Jai HIND!"

In January, "Naatu Naatu", the fun number from the "RRR", had danced its way to a Golden Globe as the 'best original song-motion picture'.

The popular song, which beat the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga to win the coveted award, is the first time that an Indian production has won a Golden Globe.

95th Academy Awards: 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' scripts Oscars history, wins Best Original Song

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's period action blockbuster "RRR" scripted history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for "Naatu Naatu".

In the category, the Telugu song was nominated alongside 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman', 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 'This Is a Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

This is the third major international recognition for the chartbuster 'Naatu Naatu', composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose, after a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award.

"RRR" (Rise Roar Revolt) is a pre-independence fictional story and follows two real-life Indian revolutionaries -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) -- in the 1920s.

'Jai Ho' from the 2008 British film 'Slumdog Millionaire', directed by Danny Boyle, was the first Hindi song to win an Academy Award in the Best Original Score and Original Song categories. It was composed by AR Rahman and penned by Gulzar.