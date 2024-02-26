Nafe Singh Rathee Murder Case: FIR Registered Against 7 People Including Former MLA; 5 Teams Formed To Nab Culprits

In a major development in the murder case of the Indian National Lok Dal leader Nafe Singh Rathee, the Haryana Police registered an FIR against seven persons including former MLA Naresh Kaushik. Rathee was shot dead near a railway crossing in Haryana's Jhajjar district. Some of the accused are Ramesh Rathi, Sathish Rathi, and Rahul, all hailing from Bahadurgarh.

According to the FIR, the accused have been booked for offences under various sections of the IPC, 1860, and the Arms Act, 1959, including criminal conspiracy, rioting, unlawful assembly, and carrying prohibited arms or ammunition.

"We have registered an FIR based on the complaint received. Five teams have been constituted with 2 DSPs to arrest the accused. An investigation is underway. We are collecting physical and scientific evidence," Jhajjar Deputy Superintendent of Police, Shamsher Singh said.

The police have also formed five teams to nab the accused, said Singh. The police have also recovered some CCTV footage in which the faces of the two accused were visible. Following the incident, INLD (Indian National Lok Dal) leader Abhay Chautala held Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government responsible for the murder and demanded a thorough probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Chautala also raised doubts about the government's motives, stating, "The government is attempting to deflect responsibility by citing the Lawrance gang, but if that is the case, why was no security provided despite their acknowledgement of the threat?"

On the other hand, Rathee's family have refused to allow the police to take the body for postmortem and even said that they won't perform last right till the arrest of the accused.