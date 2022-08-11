Nagpur University: Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University has cancelled all its examinations scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday in view of heavy rains in the district. Today's heavy rains in Maharashtra forced two universities to postpone or cancel exams. Exams at Kolhapur University for August 10 and 11 have also been postponed.

The exams scheduled for today and tomorrow have been postponed, according to a statement from Nagpur University. The institution then updated both students and instructors on the new exam dates. The tests that were supposed to take place on August 10 will now take place on August 16, 2022, according to the most recent notice.

Nagpur University: New Exam Dates

Old Date New Date August 10, 2022 August 16, 2022 August 11, 2022 August 21, 2022

Not only Nagpur University but other universities also postponed exams because of heavy rain. In the past, Kolhapur University or Shivaji University likewise postponed its exams for August 10 and 11. New dates are anticipated to be announced soon.

According to the official notification sent by Nagpur University, "Principals and heads of all institutions should inform their students of the new dates so that the students are not deprived of the test." IMD has issued an orange alert for Nagpur, Vardha, and Chandrapur as severe rainstorms continue to batter areas of Maharashtr