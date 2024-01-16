Namibian Cheetah Shaurya Dies In Madhya Pradesh's Kuno; 10th Death In The National Park
Shaurya, a Namibian cheetah who was part of the Cheetah relocation project, died in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on Tuesday afternoon.
New Delhi: Shaurya, a Namibian cheetah who was part of the Cheetah relocation project, died in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on Tuesday afternoon according to the project director. This is 10th cheetah death in Kuno. The cause of death is yet to be determined after a post mortem examination. Further details awaited.
This is a developing story.
