CHEETAH DEATHS IN INDIA

Namibian Cheetah Shaurya Dies In Madhya Pradesh's Kuno; 10th Death In The National Park

Shaurya, a Namibian cheetah who was part of the Cheetah relocation project, died in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 06:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Shaurya, a Namibian cheetah who was part of the Cheetah relocation project, died in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on Tuesday afternoon according to the project director. This is 10th cheetah death in Kuno. The cause of death is yet to be determined after a post mortem examination. Further details awaited.

This is a developing story. 

 

