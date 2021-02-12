हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Nana Patole

Nana Patole officially takes over as Maharashtra's Congress president

Nana Patole was appointed to be the leader of Maharashtra's Congress Party to strengthen their position in the state. Patole began as a Congress leader but had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party for a while before rejoining his former party in 2017.

Nana Patole officially takes over as Maharashtra&#039;s Congress president
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@NANA_PATOLE

Maharashtra: The new state Congress President Nana Patole officially took over the reins from state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat on Friday (February 12). People of Koli Samaj, a native of Mumbai, were also present at his ceremony.

The party’s state in-charge HK Patil and key state leaders attended the function at the August Kranti Maidan. Balasaheb Thorat helmed the position as state Congress leader for 18 months before Patole’s appointment.

The Mumbai Congress congratulated Patole and the other 11 appointees on Twitter, reposting a document containing the names of those taking up their new positions in the party. “Our heartiest congratulations to Sh. @NANA_PATOLE on his appointment as the President of @INCMaharashtra. We also congratulate other appointees. Our best wishes to them,” Mumbai Congress wrote.

Nana Patole had resigned from his post as the Legislative Assembly Speaker a day before his appointment.  On Thursday he had announced that the Congress party’s strength will be witnessed at the August Kranti Maidan on Friday. 

He was appointed to be the leader of Maharashtra's Congress Party to strengthen their position in the state. Patole began as a Congress leader but had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party for a while before rejoining his former party in 2017.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nana PatoleMaharashtraCongress Party leader
Next
Story

New edition of Congress circus today, again due to Rahul Gandhi: BJP president JP Nadda

Must Watch

PT13M15S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Feb 12, 2021