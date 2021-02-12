Nana Patole officially takes over as Maharashtra's Congress president

Maharashtra: The new state Congress President Nana Patole officially took over the reins from state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat on Friday (February 12). People of Koli Samaj, a native of Mumbai, were also present at his ceremony.

The party’s state in-charge HK Patil and key state leaders attended the function at the August Kranti Maidan. Balasaheb Thorat helmed the position as state Congress leader for 18 months before Patole’s appointment.

The Mumbai Congress congratulated Patole and the other 11 appointees on Twitter, reposting a document containing the names of those taking up their new positions in the party. “Our heartiest congratulations to Sh. @NANA_PATOLE on his appointment as the President of @INCMaharashtra. We also congratulate other appointees. Our best wishes to them,” Mumbai Congress wrote.

Our heartiest congratulations to Sh. @NANA_PATOLE on his appointment as the President of @INCMaharashtra. We also congratulate other appointees. Our best wishes to them.@BhaiJagtap1 @Charanssapra https://t.co/Eh2aZzWdB3 — Mumbai Congress (@INCMumbai) February 5, 2021

Nana Patole had resigned from his post as the Legislative Assembly Speaker a day before his appointment. On Thursday he had announced that the Congress party’s strength will be witnessed at the August Kranti Maidan on Friday.

He was appointed to be the leader of Maharashtra's Congress Party to strengthen their position in the state. Patole began as a Congress leader but had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party for a while before rejoining his former party in 2017.

