New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tore into the Opposition for bringing the no-confidence motion against his government and said they have decided that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will come back with a grand victory -- breaking all previous records -- in 2024. Responding to the debate on the no-confidence motion, Modi said his government has taken India's reputation to 'greater heights'.

"In a way, the Opposition's no-confidence has always been lucky for us. Today, I can see that you (Opposition) have decided that NDA and BJP will come back in 2024 elections with a grand victory, breaking all previous records, with the blessings of the people," Prime Minister Modi said.

He also said that India will be among the world's top three economies when the Opposition will bring the no-confidence motion against his government in 2028.



He also took a swipe at Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and wondered whether he was sidelined in the debate on the no-confidence motion due to a phone call from Kolkata. Modi said the previous motions in 1999, 2003 and 2018 were led by the then opposition leaders - Sharad Pawar, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge respectively.

"But, what happened this time? Adhirbabu did not get that opportunity. He was fielded as a speaker only after (Home Minister) Amit Shah made a case for him," he said.

"I don't know what your compulsion is. Why was Adhirbabu sidelined? Was it because of a phone call from Kolkata," Modi said in an apparent reference to Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, a known detractor of Chowdhury.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha. https://t.co/FVFoofiMkA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2023

The debate on the no-confidence motion was initiated by Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi. On Wednesday, Amit Shah had taken a dig at Chowdhury and offered time from the Bharatiya Janata Party's quota for him to speak.

PM Modi Predicted Opposition's No-Confidence Motion In 2023 Four Years Ago

Earlier in 2019, Prime Minister Modi had mockingly told the Opposition parties that they should prepare to table a similar exercise (a no-confidence motion) in 2023 as well.

"I want to send you my good wishes that you prepare so much that you get a chance to bring a no-confidence again in 2023," PM Modi had said while replying in Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address on February 7, 2019.

Responding to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, he had said that it was the consequence of their 'arrogance' that their tally fell from over 400 at one time to nearly 40 in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

"Commitment to the nation and our hard work got us from two seats to forming the government," PM Modi had said.

History, Congress style:



BC- Before Congress…the era where nothing happened.



AD- After dynasty…the era where everything happened and that too thanks to one family.



This is reflective of the arrogance that got them from 400 to 44! pic.twitter.com/MApE5IrqtX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2019

During his over 1.5-hour reply, the prime minister had said that people have seen the work a government with an absolute majority can do and that they do not want a 'Mahamilavat' government and it won't be successful. He had asserted that one is free to criticise him but in doing so, they should not criticize the nation.

He also said that his government will always fulfill the aspirations of the people of India.

देश ने एनडीए की मजबूत सरकार देखी और देश ने उनकी मजबूर एवं मिलावटी सरकार देखी।



अब ये लोग महामिलावटी सरकार की बात कर रहे हैं।



भारत जैसे देश में महामिलावटी सरकार बिल्कुल नहीं चलेगी। pic.twitter.com/7nJNk6XOEz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2019

It is notable that the last time the Modi-led government faced a no-confidence motion was during its first term in 2018. The motion was defeated comprehensively as the BJP-led NDA enjoyed a strong majority in Lok Sabha.

The alliance of 26 Opposition parties -- INDIA -- had decided to move the motion in order to make PM Narendra Modi speak in Parliament on the Manipur violence.

How do current Lok Sabha numbers stand?

The Lok Sabha currently has a strength of 543 seats of which five are vacant.

The BJP-led NDA has around 330 members, while the Opposition alliance INDIA has over 140 and over 60 members belong to parties not aligned with any of the two groups.