Narendra Modi will become more powerful as Congress didn't take politics seriously: Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at Congress and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will become “more powerful” as the grand old party is “not serious about politics”.

Addressing mediapersons in Panaji on the last day of her three-day visit to Goa, Banerjee also claimed that the country is suffering because of Congress’s indecisiveness.

“Congress could not take decisions. I cannot say everything right now because they didn't take politics seriously. Modiji is going to be more powerful because of the Congress...If one cannot take decision, why the country should suffer for that?" PTI quoted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo as saying.

She added, "They (Congress) got opportunity (in the past). Instead of fighting against BJP, they contested against me in my state."

When asked about what decisions Congress should have taken, the TMC chief refused to elaborate. "I am not going to discuss about the Congress because this is not my party. I have set up my regional party and without any support of anybody, we formed three times government,” she told the reporters.

"Let them decide. That is my system also, I don't interfere into any other political party's business, I can say about my political party and our fight will continue. We are not going to bow down our head to BJP," she emphasised.

TMC will be contesting all 40 seats in the upcoming Goa elections next year. Banerjee’s strong attack at Congress comes during her maiden visit to the poll-bound state. "I want that the regional parties should be strong. We want that the federal structure should be strong. We should make states strong, if states are strong, then the Centre will be strong. Delhi ka dadagiri amka naka (We don't want Delhi's bullying), enough is enough," the West Bengal CM said.

Earlier today, Mamata Banerjee met Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai in Goa to “fight BJP together”. The TMC chief said that her party wants to avoid division of votes."We discussed the matter that let`s walk together to fight against BJP. So it`s their decision to decide. We want to avoid division of votes. So want regional parties that can walk together to fight against BJP," Banerjee said.

Banerjee in her maiden visit to the state on Friday had said like Bengal, Goa is also her ‘motherland’ and she is not there to ‘capture’ power.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is also in Goa on Saturday where he will address party workers and meet the fishermen community.

(With agency inputs)

