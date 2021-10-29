I am your sister, didn’t come to Goa to capture power: Mamata Banerjee in Panaji

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in her maiden visit to the state said like Bengal, Goa is also her ‘motherland’ and she is not there to ‘capture’ power.

Addressing TMC leaders in Panaji, Banerjee said that she is only there to support them while they do their job. “I am just like your sister, I didn't come here to capture your power. It touches my heart if we can help people when they face trouble. You will do your job, we will just help you in the process,” ANI quoted her as saying.

Further, she said that she wants to see a new dawn in Goa. “Bengal is a very strong state. We want to see that Goa is a strong state for future. We want to see a new dawn of Goa. Somebody's questioning 'Mamata ji is in Bengal, how will she do it in Goa?' Why not? I'm Indian, I can go anywhere. You can go anywhere,” the TMC supremo said.

She added, “I believe in secularism. I believe in unity. I believe India is our motherland. If Bengal is my motherland, then Goa is also my motherland.”

Earlier on Friday, Bollywood actress Nafisa Ali and Mrinalini Deshprabhu joined TMC in presence of party chief Mamata Banerjee."We are elated to share that Nafisa Ali and Mrinalini Deshprabhu have joined the Goa Trinamool Congress family today in the presence of our Hon`ble Chairperson @MamataOfficial. We wholeheartedly welcome both leaders!," TMC tweeted.

According to TMC's press release, on October 24, 300 people joined TMC in three different events that took place in the Panaji, Navelim and Sanguem area of Goa.

Before her visit to Goa ahead of the Assembly polls next year to 40 seats, several hoardings carrying pictures of the West Bengal CM were defaced, triggering a war of words between the BJP and TMC.

Meanwhile, after addressing Goa TMC workers, Banerjee will meet the fishermen community in Panaji. Later in the day, she is scheduled to offer prayers at Mahalsa Narayani temple, Mangueshi temple and Tapobhoomi temple.

As per sources, the TMC will reach out to the Gaud Saraswat Brahmins - the majority of whom speak Konkani. Banerjee will interact with the Christian community of Goa.

(With agency inputs)

