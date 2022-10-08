Nashik Bus Accident: PM Narendra Modi, Maha Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis express deep condolences

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the deaths in a tragic bus accident in Nashik in the early morning of Saturday, October 8, which claimed at least 11 lives, leaving several injured, after a luxury bus rammed into a truck and caught fire. PM also wished the speedy recovery of those who got injured in the accident. The Prime Minister has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 Lakhs to the next kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to those injured in the bus accident from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The Prime Minister Office tweeted, "Anguished by the bus tragedy in Nashik. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi"

"An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of the deceased due to the bus fire in Nashik. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi"

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed his deep condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the horrific accident. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Deeply pained to know about the unfortunate accident of a private bus & tanker in #Nashik.

Heartfelt condolences to families who lost their loved ones. Praying for speedy recovery of the injured.”

He also informed through Twitter that all the senior officials including Colletor, Municipal Commissioner, Police Commissioner are on spot to coordinate rescue operations. He also wrote that all the injured are admitted to Civil Hospital and provided immediate assistance. Fadnavis also thanked BJP MLA Devyani Pharande for reaching the hospital on time to coordinate.

Earlier, Guardian Minister of Nashik, Dada Bhuse told ANI, "All injured are being treated in Nashik. Govt will bear all medical expenses of the injured."

He also said that "Gujarat CM has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each to the next of kin of those who died in this unfortunate incident. I am also going to the spot to assess the situation.”

The bus caught fire on Aurangabad road in Nashik after hitting a truck transporting diesel. The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, was carrying more than 30 passengers at the time of the incident. The accident took place in Aurangabad at around 5 AM. Officials said that the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers. It hit the truck at Nandur Naka and caught fire in a few minutes, he said. Most of those killed and injured were bus passengers, he said. The truck was going from Dhule to Mumbai, he added.