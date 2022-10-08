Maharashtra: Bus accident in Nashik claims 10 lives, including a child, 24 injured
Nashik: In an unfortunate incident, 10 people died and around 24 were injured after a bus hit a container and caught fire in Maharashtra's Nashik city early Saturday, October 8. The accident took place in Aurangabad at around 5 AM. Reportedly, a private bus hit a container and caught fire within few minutes.
Maharashtra | At least 8 people dead after a bus caught fire in Nashik last night. Bodies & injured people have been taken to hospital, we're still trying to ascertain the exact number of deaths with doctor's confirmation: Nashik Police — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022
Officials said that the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers. It hit the truck at Nandur Naka and caught fire in a few minutes, the official said. Most of those killed and injured were bus passengers, he said. The truck was going from Dhule to Mumbai, he added.
Further report awaited.
