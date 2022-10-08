NewsIndia
NASHIK BUS ACCIDENT

Maharashtra: Bus accident in Nashik claims 10 lives, including a child, 24 injured

A private bus hit a container and caught fire within few minutes in Aurangabad leaving at least 10 dead and injuring several

Oct 08, 2022
  • 10 people died and around 24 were injured after a bus hit a container and caught fire in Maharashtra's Nashik city early Saturday
  • A private bus hit a container and caught fire within a few minutes
  • Officials said that the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital

Nashik: In an unfortunate incident, 10 people died and around 24 were injured after a bus hit a container and caught fire in Maharashtra's Nashik city early Saturday, October 8. The accident took place in Aurangabad at around 5 AM. Reportedly, a private bus hit a container and caught fire within few minutes. 

Officials said that the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers. It hit the truck at Nandur Naka and caught fire in a few minutes, the official said. Most of those killed and injured were bus passengers, he said. The truck was going from Dhule to Mumbai, he added.

Further report awaited.

 

