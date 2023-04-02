MP: 'Nasrullaganj' Town's Name Changed To 'Bhairunda', Shivraj Govt Issues Notification

The BJP-led Madhya Pradesh Government today changed the name of Nasrullaganj in the Sehore district to Bhairunda. Stating this in a gazette notification, the state government said, "In pursuance of no objection conveyed by Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs vide their letter No. 11-09-2022-M & G dated the 07th December 2022, the State Government hereby, change the name of Town of 'Nasrullaganj' District as 'Bhairunda' with immediate effect," reads the notification.

In February this year, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has changed the name of Bhopal's Islam Nagar village to Jagdishpur. The change in the name was also approved by the Centre. Jagdishpur (earlier Islam nagar) village is located at a distance of around 12 km from Bhopal and is famous for forts. The BJP has claimed that the name of Islam Nagar used to be Jagdishpur 308 years ago.

Last year, the state government had received clearance for changing the name of Hishangabad to Narmadapuram and Nasrullahganj to Bhairunda but the notification was issued today.

The Centre had earlier approved renaming of Hoshangabad Nagar as 'Narmadapuram', Shivpuri as 'Kundeshwar Dham' and Babai as 'Makhan Nagar'. Babai was renamed after the renowned poet Makhanlal Chaturvedi.

Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls later this year.