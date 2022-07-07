NATA 2022: The Council of Architecture (CoA) will conduct the NATA 2022 phase 2 exam today. The authorities have announced the NATA 2022 exam date and time at nata.in. National Aptitude Test in Architecture 2022 will be conducted in two shifts, morning shift from 10 am to 1 pm and evening shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. NATA 2022 exam will be conducted for 180 minutes with a total 125 questions. The maximum marks in the exam will be 200.

NATA 2022: Exam Day Guidelines

NATA 2022: The following NATA exam guidelines should be followed during the examination day

- Candidates have to reach the exam centre before the final entry time mentioned in the NATA 2022 admit card.

- Along with the NATA admit card, candidates have to carry a valid photo ID proof at the examination centre.

- Candidates should wear their face mask, and carry hand sanitizer and personal transparent water bottle with them.

- Electronic gadget are not allowed inside the exam hall.

- Candidates shall not be allowed to leave the exam premises before the end time.

- Scribble paper will be provided to candidates at the exam centre. No candidates shall carry any disallowed paper to the exam centre.

- All candidates must follow the Covid-19 guidelines before and during the examination.

- In case of any issue, candidates can contact the NATA Helpline Number: 9560707764,9319275557.

Candidates appearing for NATA 2022 phase 2 exam must read and follow the NATA exam day guidelines at the exam centre. NATA 2022 will be conducted as a computer-based aptitude test at various exam centres across the country.