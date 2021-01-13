Nathuram Godse library in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior shut just two days after opening

New Delhi: Just two days after a study centre or 'Gyanshala' named after Nathuram Godse had been opened in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, the district administration intervened in the matter and closed the centre.

The district administration fearing a law and order situation, decided to impose a section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in Daulatganj area.

Additional District Magistrate Kishore Kanyal told PTI that the orders were issued after learning about the study centre.

"We discussed the issue with Mahasabha office-bearers and told them they should not do anything that can disturb the peace. They promised not to break the law and said they would close the centre," Kanyal told reporters.

All the literature, posters, banners and other materials from the study centre was seized.

The "Gyanshaala" or study centre had created controversy as it was named for Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin.

Meanwhile, the Congress has demanded strict action. Congress spokesperson Abbas Hafeez termed the incident as "very unfortunate" said, "It is very unfortunate. The man who killed Gandhi, if people are worshiping him then they are encouraging violence. These people should be identified and strict action should be taken against them," he told ANI.

Though the BJP has distanced itself from the matter and assured that the state government will take strict action in the case.

The library called 'Godse Gyanshala', was opened by the Hindu Mahasabha with the intention of 'educating' the young generation about various aspects of Partition.

On Sunday, Mahasabha's national vice president Jaiveer Bhardwaj said that the 'Gyanshaala' will educate the new generation about various aspects of the 1947 Partition and about the lives of national leaders like Guru Gobind Singh, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap.

It may be recalled that earlier in 2017, the Hindu Mahasabha had installed a statue of Godse and were going to organise prayer meetings there. Teh statue was subsequently removed and a case was filed against the members of the outfit. This time, however, no case has been registered.