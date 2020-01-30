Nation observes Mahatma Gandhi's 72nd death anniversary and Martyrs' Day, leaders pay tribute

The nation on Thursday observed the 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Diwas. Every year India pays tribute to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi as he was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948.

On Thursday, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria paid tribute and laid wreaths decorated with multi-colour flowers to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in the national capital.

Martyrs' Day is also observed on January 30 to salute the martyrdom of soldiers who lost their lives defending the nation. A two-minute silence in memory of the martyrs is observed throughout the country at 11 am. The armed forces personnel blow bugles sounding the Last Post and the inter-services contingent reverse arms as a mark of respect.

Leaders also paid tribute taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter. President Kovind wrote, “In his final sacrifice, Gandhiji left a constant reminder for us: Unconditional love, especially for The Other. I am confident, more and more of us will discover Gandhiji’s true message.”

PM Modi said, "A tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. The personality, ideas and ideals of Bapu will continue to inspire us to build a strong, capable and prosperous New India."

राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन। पूज्य बापू के व्यक्तित्व, विचार और आदर्श हमें सशक्त, सक्षम और समृद्ध न्यू इंडिया के निर्माण के लिए प्रेरित करते रहेंगे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2020

"Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts are as eternal today as they were decades ago. He inspired not only India but the entire world to follow the path of truth and non-violence. Today, PM Modi has done the work of realizing Gandhiji's dream of a clean India," said Shah.

महात्मा गांधी जी के विचार आज भी उतने ही शाश्वत हैं जितने दशकों पहले थे। उन्होंने न सिर्फ भारत बल्कि समूचे विश्व को सत्य और अहिंसा के मार्ग पर चलने के लिए प्रेरित किया। स्वच्छ भारत के गांधी जी के सपने को आज साकार करने का काम मोदी जी ने किया है। गांधी जी को कोटि-कोटि नमन। pic.twitter.com/gQuqBRs3Lv — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 30, 2020

Several other leaders also paid their respect to the Father of the Nation.