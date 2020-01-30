हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mahatma Gandhi

Nation observes Mahatma Gandhi's 72nd death anniversary and Martyrs' Day, leaders pay tribute

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and CDS General Bipin Rawat paid tribute and laid wreaths decorated with multi-colour flowers to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in the national capital.

Nation observes Mahatma Gandhi&#039;s 72nd death anniversary and Martyrs&#039; Day, leaders pay tribute

The nation on Thursday observed the 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Martyrs' Day or Shaheed Diwas. Every year India pays tribute to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi as he was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948.

On Thursday, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh, and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria paid tribute and laid wreaths decorated with multi-colour flowers to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in the national capital.

Martyrs' Day is also observed on January 30 to salute the martyrdom of soldiers who lost their lives defending the nation. A two-minute silence in memory of the martyrs is observed throughout the country at 11 am. The armed forces personnel blow bugles sounding the Last Post and the inter-services contingent reverse arms as a mark of respect. 

Leaders also paid tribute taking to the micro-blogging site, Twitter. President Kovind wrote, “In his final sacrifice, Gandhiji left a constant reminder for us: Unconditional love, especially for The Other. I am confident, more and more of us will discover Gandhiji’s true message.”

PM Modi said, "A tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. The personality, ideas and ideals of Bapu will continue to inspire us to build a strong, capable and prosperous New India."

"Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts are as eternal today as they were decades ago. He inspired not only India but the entire world to follow the path of truth and non-violence. Today, PM Modi has done the work of realizing Gandhiji's dream of a clean India," said Shah.

Several other leaders also paid their respect to the Father of the Nation.

