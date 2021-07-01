National Chartered Accountants (CA) Day 2021: PM Narendra Modi, Union Minister Piyush Goyal extend greetings

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) celebrates its Foundation Day each year on July 1 as 'Chartered Accountants' Day' or 'CA Day'.

ICAI is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, viz. The CA Act, 1949 for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in India.

Chartered accountants were one of the first accountants to form a professional accounting body making ICAI among the oldest professional institutes in India. The organisation has over 2.5 lakh members.

The official motto of ICAI is taken from the Upanishad which reads, “Ya esha supteshu jagriti”. It means 'the one who is awake in those that sleep'.

Associate members of the ICAI add the prefix ‘CA’ to their names while members who have been in full-time practice for over five years of practice, can use ‘FCA’.

Extending his greetings on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote,

“Greetings to all Chartered Accountants on CA Day. This community has a vital role in India’s progress. I call upon all CAs to keep the focus on excellence so that Indian firms emerge as one of the best globally.”

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is a CA himself, took to Twitter to wish fellow CAs,

‘Wishing a happy #CADay to all my fellow Chartered Accountants.

May you achieve success, contribute to taking our economy to new heights & build globally competitive Indian Audit Firms.’

PM Modi has time and again lauded the CA community and recognised the contributions of Chartered Accountants to India’s economy. In his radio show ‘Mann ki Baat’ dated June 27, he lauded the vital role of CAs in India's progress.

ICAI wished all its stakeholders especially its members and students on the occasion and reaffirmed its commitment for a resurgent India.

The organisation will conclude its 3-day celebration of CA Day with a live event at 3 pm today (July 1, 2021) with Union Minister Piyush Goyal as the Chief Guest.

