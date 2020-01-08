National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy examination 2020 details and how to apply

NEW DELHI: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the notice for the National Defence Academy as well as the Naval Academy exam (I) 2020. Apart from this, the online application form of the NDA 2020 exam has also been released on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Those who want to apply for the examination can visit the official site of the UPSC: upsc.gov.in and follow the application process. Through this exam, the candidates will get admission in the National Defence Academy and can make their careers in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

The examination is conducted by the UPSC every year in April and November. The last date to apply for this exam is January 28, 2020 till 6 pm. The NDA 1 examination will be conducted on April 19, 2020 and the NDA 2 examination will be conducted on September 6, 2020. The number of vacancies to be filled via this exam is around 418. The vacancies to be filled include 370 vacancies with the National Defence Academy and 48 vacancies in the Naval Academy.

NDA 2020: Important Dates

NDA 1 Application Process Starts on January 8, 2020

NDA 1 Last day to submit Application January 28, 2020

NDA 1 Examination Date April 19, 2020

NDA 2 Examination Date September 6, 2020

Eligibility Details

The candidates must be appearing in 10+2 or must have passed 10+2 from a recognized board or university to appear for NDA 2020. Also, those born not earlier than July 2, 2001, and not later than July 1, 2004, are eligible. Check Official Notification here.

How to Apply

Candidates can visit the official website- upsc.gov.in

Click on the link, NDA application form

The form is available in two parts, part 1 will open

Fill in part 1 with all your basic details and save it

Save the registration number and use it to proceed to part 2

Fill in part 2 and make the fee payment through online mode or offline challan

Candidates are advised to upload signatures and photograph with accuracy

Take a print of the form for future reference

Examination Details

Candidates must qualify the written test first with minimum qualifying marks and then appear for the SSB interview round. After clearing SSB, qualified candidates will go through the medical exam and document verification process to finally qualify NDA. The list is released by UPSC on its official website.