Why December 4 is celebrated as National Navy Day

New Delhi: India hails to the strength of Indian Navy on December 4, which is marked as the National Navy Day. Having proved its valour on several occasions Indian Navy celebrates its strength on this day and remembers the brave hearts and honours them.

In 1971, December 4 was the day when Indian Navy sank four Pakistani vessels including PNS Khaibar during its Operation Trident in the Indo-Pak war.

Operation Trident holds important significance because that was the first time India used an anti-ship missile in combat in the region. The operation was conducted in Karachi border which was the headquarters of the Pakistani Navy causing heavy damage to the Pakistani army.

There were no casualties reported from the Indian side making Operation Trident one of the most successful operations conducted by Indian Navy, therefore celebrated as National Navy Day every year.

The brave marine fighters who portrayed impeccable strength in the Indo-Pak war are remembered on this day.

INS Nipat, INS Nirghat and INS Veer were the three missile boats which helped the Karachi Strike Group successfully implement their operation.

The Indian Navy bravely anticipated the move of the Pakistan Air Force and moved its missile boats to other location having no effect of the retaliation by the Pakistani army.

Just after the three days, Operation Python was also executed by Indian Navy as a follow up destroying Pakistani fleet tanker PNS Dacca.

Indian Navy celebrates Navy week till December 5 and hosts several events and activities for its personnel.



The victory of the Indian Navy was one of the most successful marked after World War II.



Taking on the occasion the Indian Navy tweeted that ''On the occasion of NavyDay, the Chief of the Naval Staff & all Ranks of IndianNavy extend warm greetings to all our countrymen.This day celebrates IndianNavy's spectacular show in the 1971 war. We also use this day to renew our pledge to serve the nation with utmost dedication.''

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, also extended their greeting to the Indian Navy and praised their commitment.