Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy shows combat powers through ‘Operation Demonstration’- Pics

New Delhi: Breathtaking visuals were seen in Vishakhapatnam port, as for the first time, Navy Day celebrations were held outside Delhi on Sunday, December 4, 2022, wherein the Indian Navy showcased its combat prowess and capability through an ‘operational demonstration’. India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day, every year, to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in 'Operation Trident' during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

For the first time this year, the Navy Day celebrations were held, outside Delhi, in Visakhapatnam where the Indian Navy showcased its combat prowess and capability through an ‘operational demonstration’. pic.twitter.com/WdAZM2fSgD — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2022

Indian President, Droupadi Murmu participated as the chief guest at the Navy Day celebrations. Kerala Governor, Arif Mohammad Khan, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhat, Ministers Gudivada Amarnath and Vidadala Rajani, Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta also participated.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan attended the Navy Day celebrations in Kochi, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/c0DY0F32JR — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2022

This year, for the first time, Navy Day Celebrations were conducted outside the National Capital. Indian Naval ships, submarines, aircraft and Special Forces from Eastern, Western and Southern Naval Command showcased the capability and versatility of the Indian Navy. The event culminated with a sunset ceremony and was illuminated by ships at anchorage.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Navy Day and said that the force while "steadfastly" protecting the nation has distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit.

"Best wishes on Navy Day to all navy personnel and their families. We in India are proud of our rich maritime history. The Indian Navy has steadfastly protected our nation and has distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times," PM Modi tweeted.

In the grand celebration, the iconic fighter aircraft MIG-29K, which comprises part of the air assets onboard the INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant aircraft carriers, was part of the air show. The P-8I Poseidon also made a low flypast, captivating the audience with its mammoth size.

Various helicopters such as the reliable Chetaks, the indigenously-built ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter) and the big UH 3H took part. The silhouetted image of the warships, decorated with electric lights and shooting off flares, simulating a war-like scenario, made for a striking sight in the backdrop of the evening sky.

The Navy Day celebrations are aimed at fostering greater outreach, renewing maritime consciousness amongst our citizens and highlights the Navy's contributions towards national security.

