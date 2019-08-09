Naxal dead in encounter in Khunti district of Jharkhand

Khunti: One Naxal was shot dead in an encounter that broke out in the forest area of Tholkobera in Gudri, near the border area of Jharkhand's Khunti district on Friday.

The encounter took place early morning between the 94 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the Jharkhand police, and Maoists.

While the identity of the slain Naxal has not been established yet, several arms and ammunition were recovered by the security personnel after the operation concluded.

At least one .315 bore rifle, two double-barrel guns, two AK 47 magazines, ammunition for the mentioned arms were among the other weapons seized after the encounter. More than 10 mobile phones and several copies of Aadhaar cards and bank passbooks were also recovered.

On August 3, at least seven Naxals, including three women, were killed in an encounter with the District Reserve Guard in Sitagota jungle area of Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh.